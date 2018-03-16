les grands jours – days 4 & 5

The last days of the Grands Jours. Thursday after ‘avoiding’ Mercurey, there was domaine visits in Volnay followed by an evening in Nuits St.Georges. Whilst Friday brought Vougeot, Gevrey and Marsannay. Marsannay is a Paulée to finish the week – I’m writing this before the Paulée! Interesting to see how many ‘punters’ took a chance today: 1,200 were registered for the Vosne tasting, but many more thought that they would try to get in – many, many were turned away at the door because the tiny ‘V’ was missing from their badges! We didn’t register for it – there is no joy in tasting with no elbow room…

We have one more visit in Gevrey on Saturday before heading back to Bern after 9 days in Burgundy. There will be plenty of typing next week, finishing-up my February ‘Beaujolais 2016’ report. Onwards!





(expensive) Joker Fish… The red carpet… 007… Tastes good! It will be a few more weeks before the nest is occupied… ‘I don’t care what you’re tasting’ THE Clos Tasting THE Clos Château de Clos Vougeot Musigny Vieilles-Vignes It looks nicer in the sun… Cearly, we are tasting Gevrey! Beaune became white in 5 minutes- but only for 5 minutes…

Like this: Like Loading...