Bill’s Daily

If a picture paints a thousand words – then here’s page that saves me from a lot of typing!

I love taking images of the region, it’s also a great connection for people who have little chance to visit in person. Some of these images appear in the pages of Burgundy Report but I also – on the spur of the moment (or the spur of the view!) – like to post some images on Instagram, where many vignerons do the same – it’s a great resource to follow. Then there’s Twitter, probably my main outlet outside of Burgundy Report – here there are more words, links to interesting articles, plus sometimes the hottest of news – and yes, sometimes more images!

Cheers! Bill

