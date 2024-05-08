‘China to protect the Mâcon and Gevrey-Chambertin AOCs’

From the BIVB:

Bourgogne, 7 May, 2024

The Bourgogne wine industry welcomes the recognition of the protection of the Mâcon and Gevrey-Chambertin Appellations d’Origine Contrôlée (AOCs) in China.

Coinciding with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to France, China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has published the protection decisions for the Mâcon and Gevrey-Chambertin Appellations d’Origine Contrôlées (AOCs).

This decision is the result of a long process that began in 2023. It should serve as a model for the subsequent registration of all the appellations in Bourgogne*.

“We can only be delighted. This registration is very good news for our AOCs and the progress made in terms of recognition of our rights. It is the fruit of exemplary cooperation between those involved in the Bourgogne wine industry (Confédération des Appellations et des Vignerons de Bourgogne, aka CAVB, and Bourgogne Wine Board, aka BIVB) and government departments (Institut National des Appellations d’Origine, aka INAO, Ministry of Agriculture, French Embassy in China)” commented together Thiébault Huber, President of the CAVB, and Laurent Delaunay, President of the BIVB.

“In our view, this is a first step, and these two appellations are models for a more general registration of all the Bourgogne appellations.”

There can be no doubt that this decision will give the leaders of the Bourgogne wine industry the weapons they need to better protect the rights of Bourgogne producers in China.