Tours with Bill

The individual tour format is always tailored to your specific requests, or you may simply wish to leave the choices to the discretion of Bill – of-course after a few details from you. All tours include a pick up and return to your accommodation in the Côte d’Or, Beaujolais or Chablis. If you need hotel/accommodation recommendations – then no affiliations – but no also problem! A

typical day tour lasts from 08h45 to 17h30, meeting you at your accommodation, then jump right into the vines, the wines and their technicalities – oh and tastes! We may visit the famous villages of the Côte de Beaune & Côte de Nuits or the famous vines of the Chablis and Beaujolais regions. We can certainly also visit individual domaines to taste with wine-makers, but that will be at their discretion and subject to timing and their workloads – see the note in the Terms and Conditions below.

As you walk the vineyards with Bill, he will point out not just the different vineyard and village characteristics, but also the very best places to exercise your cameras – and of-course where to eat!

The Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits in one day is a whistle-stop tour, but if you prefer to focus on one or the other (after some discussion of your preferences) there will be the chance for a more in-depth perspective – to add to (hopefully) your non-stop questions for Bill. Of-course, multiple days allow a greater opportunity for detail and producer visits.

The cost of these programs is 500 Swiss Francs (a little less than 500 Euros, plus 8% (Swiss) tax) for 1 person, or 450 Swiss Francs each for 2 or 400 Swiss Franc each for 3 visitors. For more attendees, please see the ‘Special tours’ section below. Lunch is not included in the price of the program, but Bill will recommend a choice of restaurants (more limited in the winter months) – beforehand.

Send your requirements directly to Bill, using the contact-form below. He’ll soon be in touch to organise dates and to perfect the programme for you.

Simple, easy to understand terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of this page.