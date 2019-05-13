Tours with Bill

Burgundy Wine – Private guided day tours & special tours
Reading about the region and exercising your corkscrew with their wines are all part of the journey of discovery that is Burgundy but nothing compares to touring the vines and visiting the producers in their cellars.
Take this opportunity to discover the inner beauty and complexity of the Côte d’Or, Chablis or Beaujolais – and of-course their wines – with well-known specialist burgundy author Bill Nanson. Take advantage of Bill’s accumulated knowledge on a guided tour in English or German. The tours are available all year and for any day of the week.
Day Tours
The individual tour format is always tailored to your specific requests, or you may simply wish to leave the choices to the discretion of Bill – of-course after a few details from you. All tours include a pick up and return to your accommodation in the Côte d’Or, Beaujolais or Chablis. If you need hotel/accommodation recommendations – then no affiliations – but no also problem! A
typical day tour lasts from 08h45 to 17h30, meeting you at your accommodation, then jump right into the vines, the wines and their technicalities – oh and tastes! We may visit the famous villages of the Côte de Beaune & Côte de Nuits or the famous vines of the Chablis and Beaujolais regions. We can certainly also visit individual domaines to taste with wine-makers, but that will be at their discretion and subject to timing and their workloads – see the note in the Terms and Conditions below.
As you walk the vineyards with Bill, he will point out not just the different vineyard and village characteristics, but also the very best places to exercise your cameras – and of-course where to eat!
The Côte de Beaune and the Côte de Nuits in one day is a whistle-stop tour, but if you prefer to focus on one or the other (after some discussion of your preferences) there will be the chance for a more in-depth perspective – to add to (hopefully) your non-stop questions for Bill. Of-course, multiple days allow a greater opportunity for detail and producer visits.
The cost of these programs is 500 Swiss Francs (a little less than 500 Euros, plus 8% (Swiss) tax) for 1 person, or 450 Swiss Francs each for 2 or 400 Swiss Franc each for 3 visitors. For more attendees, please see the ‘Special tours’ section below. Lunch is not included in the price of the program, but Bill will recommend a choice of restaurants (more limited in the winter months) – beforehand.
Send your requirements directly to Bill, using the contact-form below. He’ll soon be in touch to organise dates and to perfect the programme for you.
Simple, easy to understand terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of this page.
Special Tours
These tours are for groups of four (4) or more people – and they just need extra logistics for transport. These tours may be for one day or multi-days. The multi-day option allows in-depth visits to the Côte de Beaune, the Côte de Nuits and also the unfairly forgotten regions of Chablis and Beaujolais – in the opinion of Bill, true parts of Burgundy and the regions offering the greatest value of all burgundy wine.
The only addition to the cost, versus the ‘day tours,’ is for appropriate transport to comfortably convey more than 3 people – Bill’s basic day cost is the same for 3 or 10 people!
Use the contact form below, whether you are a lone traveler or a group of 4 or 5 and let Bill Nanson know what you want and when you want it!
Terms and conditions…
- Your booking is not secured until payment is received, before payment, no transportation, reservations or appointments will be made – Burgundy Report’s services must be paid for in advance – 8 weeks before the tour date.
- All bookings are refundable, and for any reason, up to 4 weeks prior to the event date, less an 10% administration charge.
- I’m sorry to say, that if you do not turn up for a booked event, then no refund will apply.
- The right to cancel or reschedule is reserved for any tour or event – of-course if we cannot find a mutually acceptable rescheduling time, the cost of the event will be fully reimbursed, without any fees.
- Whilst Bill will do all that he can to provide great tasting opportunities, he is not a matchmaker to get you appointments at Domaine’s de la Romanée-Conti, Coche-Dury or Leroy et-cetera. Even to attempt doing so would curtail his visiting possibilities to taste the new vintages for his reports. If, however, you are already a customer of a ‘famous’ domaine and can get an introduction through your local importer, then Bill will factor this into your tour and make sure you get to the right place at the right time. But feel free to offer the names of your favourite producers – surprisingly often the impossible is possible!
- For corporate programs a deposit of 50% is payable at the time booking, the balance is due, latest, 1 month before the start of the course.
- Burgundy Report reserves the right to ask any person to leave any event if their behavior is deemed unacceptable or disruptive to others.
- Burgundy Report will not serve alcohol to guests under the age of 18.
- Burgundy Report is registered as a business in Switzerland, so 8% Swiss purchase tax is levied on all invoices – but that’s cheaper than the 20% tax in France – right?!