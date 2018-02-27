Home Page | Diary | 2018 | February | my updated burgundy vintage charts – v.1.8
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

my updated burgundy vintage charts – v.1.8

By billn on February 27, 2018

Updated to include, among other things, my early thoughts on the 2016s.
Here.

The ‘other things’ include:

  • Tada! Chablis!
  • Tada! Beaujolais!
  • A small increase in the average score for 2004 reds – rare bottles of-course 🙂
  • Increasing the number of ‘red flagged’ white vintages in the Côte d’Or – i.e. ones to drink up to minimise your exposure to oxidised bottles.
  • Lastly a small reduction in score for the ‘worst’ 2014 reds – I’ve ‘enjoyed’ some quite weedier, ‘meagre’ bottles.

Posted in | 2 Responses

2 responses to “my updated burgundy vintage charts – v.1.8”

  1. Conscience
    Conscience
    February 27, 2018 at 3:09 pm | | Reply

    i prefer Red 2010’s over 2009’s but I imagine that style and preferences drives some of this

    1. billn
      billn
      February 27, 2018 at 3:20 pm | | Reply

      Indeed, but that’s how this table works – I concur that the best 2010s are better than the best 2009s – of-course I’m still talking about ‘my perception of quality – but 2010 is an inherently more variable vintage, so the average wine is scored a little lower in 2010, and likewise the worst wines of 2010 are significantly poorer than the same in 2009…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: