my updated burgundy vintage charts – v.1.8

Updated to include, among other things, my early thoughts on the 2016s.
The ‘other things’ include:
- Tada! Chablis!
- Tada! Beaujolais!
- A small increase in the average score for 2004 reds – rare bottles of-course 🙂
- Increasing the number of ‘red flagged’ white vintages in the Côte d’Or – i.e. ones to drink up to minimise your exposure to oxidised bottles.
- Lastly a small reduction in score for the ‘worst’ 2014 reds – I’ve ‘enjoyed’ some quite weedier, ‘meagre’ bottles.
i prefer Red 2010’s over 2009’s but I imagine that style and preferences drives some of this
Indeed, but that’s how this table works – I concur that the best 2010s are better than the best 2009s – of-course I’m still talking about ‘my perception of quality – but 2010 is an inherently more variable vintage, so the average wine is scored a little lower in 2010, and likewise the worst wines of 2010 are significantly poorer than the same in 2009…