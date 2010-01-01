[…] 17. A Burgundy Vintage Chart […]

|
|
**2011 reds, like 2004, you really have to refer to this.
*Vintages in red, drink-up to minimise oxidation issues.
(As always, based on decent producers, because even in good years, the worst are to be avoided!)
Vintage Charts…
I thought that you didn’t like vintage charts? : It seems like forever that I’ve been telling you that vintage charts are close to useless. The standard approach of a particular number of stars, or marks out of 10 etc., per vintage could never and will never encapsulate the ‘what-ifs’ of burgundy.
Despite that, or maybe in-spite of that(!), it has become a regular theme in my mailbox – okay regular is relative, but it’s a couple of questions or requests every month (eh, DC…?). During the summer, one mail was essentially phrased – ‘but what if you had to?‘ Well I’ve thought about it, and concise is still out of the window, but here is an early ‘work in progress’ shot at a solution.
What about vintages? : You will say that I’m missing a lot of vintages, and that’s true, I’ve restricted myself only to vintages that I’ve tasted from barrel and have continued to follow their development.
And the numbers? : Marked out of 20 – I have decided to give you three; the top one is an average (in my opinion) for the vintage, but alone, and even as an average, that won’t help you get a feel for the vintage – you still need some idea of the gap between the best wines and the disappointing ones, the ‘spread’ if you like – i.e. your relative chance of hitting a good one or a bad one, blind – with those additional two numbers the table is now starting to offer some limited value, but unknown labels will forever remain a game of roulette.
What it doesn’t do? : It doesn’t do a lot; it doesn’t differentiate between Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits (or Hautes Côtes or Chablis or Côtes Chalonnaise etc., etc.), it doesn’t differentiate the good producers who failed or excelled in a particular vintage, it also doesn’t tell you that despite the first 4 from 5 white vintages ‘peaking’ at 19/20 possible points (ouch I hate points) that the characters of each are totally different – some may be to your taste, some not. It’s also (at best) a snapshot, as vintages can evolve in unexpected directions – what comes out of a bottle is a moving target – with every update I expect some scores to improve and others to slide…
So do I now believe a vintage chart for burgundy is possible? Well in my heart no – but for those people that counter with ‘anything is better than nothing’, I’ll revisit this every twelve months (or so). If you have some bright ideas to make it better, whilst retaining portability, then do get in touch – none of that NIH syndrome here!
Brilliant. An intelligent vintage chart. Thank you.
Great stuff! This is very handy as a cross reference to vintages and quality. It certainly leaves me thinking I should be drinking much more better 2007 whites now.
Fionn
I’m glad about that – because you should! 😉
But watchout for those 08 whites too…!!!
Bill, not a lover of 2003 white then ?
Actually Phil, the Charlemagnes were not bad – but more expensive than the better 1999-2002s… 😉
2008 was tricky for much of France and Burgundy was no exception. With a cool, wet spring flowering was not ideal with resulting yields between 5-6% down. Mildew also developed due to the damp conditions and hail also put in an appearance damaging up to 70% of some vineyards. As a generalisation, whites seem to have fared better than reds with Chardonnay cleaner than the Pinot Noir which suffered some botrytis infections, but September saw cool breezes which helped dry the fruit out, before a good warm period that ripened the grapes for vintage. As always in difficult vintages there will be some gems to ferret out.
I suppose the dissappointment is that it gives no indication of readiness. The best of the red 2005, in my view, shouldn’t be touched for quite a while.
Maybe I should consider a colour-code the ‘average’ cells 😉
That said, I think ‘drinking’ has more to do with white than red – at least for the 10 year period on display. I would only suggest drinking 2000s and 2007s (2004s if you like them) in red, but not the very best wines.
I’m surprised by your dropping 2007 whites, Bill. Maybe because I don’t taste at the bottom of the heap, but for me, it’s the greatest young white vintage I’ve ever experienced, and several producers have enthusiastically agreed when I said that to them.
I’m also (but somewhat less) surprised by your dropping the 2004 whites. Again, maybe I just don’t taste as widely as you do, but I’ve had several lovely examples in the last few weeks. 2005 whites, OTOH, is a touch high to my palate, although I can understand it for others. Also, if you get lucky enough to some of the 2003 Montrachets, I think you’d find justification for raising the upper limit for 2003 whites.
Best,
Claude
A lot of rather acidic 07 whites have passed my lips Claude – but as you will note that 20/20 stays resplendent for the best wines – I think them the greatest I ever tasted!
Actually on 03 I might eventually stretch to a 16 for some of the Charlemagnes – okay, 15.5 – I’m not anticipating any Montrachets 😉
05s are not currently to my taste, lacking energy in many cases – but there’s no disputing the latent power and concentration – I think by far the most homogenouss recent vintage though…
It’s good to discuss!
PS I like the tongue in cheek – ‘perhaps I don’t taste as widely as you’ – haha!
Unrestrict yourself Bill! Who cares that you haven’t tasted barrel samples of older vintages. Surely you have an opinion of the vintages of the 90’s, and probably 80’s too! Then your color-coded readiness-to-drink version would have more green than red. Just calibrate it at premier and grand cru.
Just do it! 🙂
Bill –
I very much enjoy your site! Does the “2004 drink up to minimize oxidation issues” include Chablis? I have yet to have a premox Chablis from ’04… Sadly, I have had two from ’07!
Maybe you could change the premox font color from red to a golden straw color:)
kmm
Yes it does kmm.
Besides straw is more of an amber colour – saying watch out – not ‘danger’ 😉
I am also not anticipating a lot of 03 Montrachet(though I did taste a remarkably feasible 84 Bouchard at lunch) but the Laguiche 03 a few weeks ago was remarkable in its linearity and detail, and I think it will last for ever. Though I’m out of the white Burgundy game many higher level 03s are starting to seem far from the car crash they were a couple of years back.
I opened an ’04 Fevre ‘Les Clos’ over the weekend, it was absolutely wonderful with zero signs of premox. I think there is still more to come and I feel like there is no rush to open another one!
I like to gamble…
Best Burgundy Vintage Chart I have ever seen. Thank you Bill.
If strored as you say patti, it should be good drink, but it has no resale value – well, maybe $20…
Should taste nice though!
Hi Bill
This is like, everything’s nice and convivial then you turned on the radio, so of course an argument breaks ’cause everyone has a favorite station! Seriously, I don’t taste as wildly, er widely as you 🙂 but I think we agree most on 2006 reds. Thanks. Great job!
Best
Alex
😉
Hi Everyone,
I wonder if anybody can help me by recommending an excellent 2006 and 2008 Burgundy which will last and really mature for 18 to 21 years. This is for my children so that we can have something Very special on thier birthdays.
It would be crazy for me to be specific. However I do love Pommard.
I’d appreciate your advice and knowledge.
Regards,
Richard
Richard, For what it’s worth here’s my suggestion: Domaine Jerome Chezeaux, Gevrey Chambertin Les Suchots for 2006 and 2008. I just bought the 2006 and 2009 for less than 50 euros a bottle. Both should go at least 20 years.
Sorry Richard: that should be Vosne-Romanee Les Suchots.
Richard, just checked but Bill has no reviews on this producer. Here’s a link from one US reviewer: http://www.bourgogne-vigne-verre.com/pdfs_des_revues_de_presse/robert_parker_issue_194_avril_2011.pdf
Following the London Burgundy 2011 tastings, I have a lot of concern about the Cote de Nuits reds. Seems like a combination of 2007 with problematic hints of 2004. By contrast, some of the Cote de Beaune reds from better producers are enjoyable. Tasted young, the 2011s are far below the quality of the 2010s. Like other years with limited sunshine: buy from more southerly vineyards, with southerly expositions, from top quality producers.
i’ve got a copy of the book “The Finest Finest of Burgundy”, and just inside the front cover there’s a different vintage chart, Why is there a different type of vintage chart in print compared to the web site? Just curious! For completeness, perhaps you should have both on the web site?
For Richard, who is putting down ’06 and ’08, I would suggest Bouchard Le Corton in both years as well as Faiveley’s Clos des Cortons. For ’08 also try Philip Leclerc Gevery 1er crus Cazetiers or le Combe aux Moines. There is lots of high end stuff that will make that 21 year slog too, but these wines are available and you will still have some cash left over for the kiddies’ college fund! What ever you lay down, it will be best in a large format bottle, and the bigger the better.
I have found your vintage chart quite useful, please keep updating it. It is not a question of slavishly following such a chart, but rather using it as one more piece of evidence to use in putting together a best guess about things I am considering buying on a pre-arrival basis. For example, I see Francis Carillon Bourgogne Blanc on pre-arrival sale at a good price. At present, there are no tastings I can find. But I have greatly enjoyed Carillon’s 2010 BB. If you were to post a reasonably strong number for 2012 whites, I likely would take the plunge. I fully realize that my best guess may not turn out well, but, hey, that’s life. I certainly won’t blame you. Finally, you website as a whole is great, as is your book. Keep up the wonderful work.
Thanks for the update Bill.
From various reports at the London EP tastings I was starting to get the impression that the first very positive comments about 2012 had to be tuned down a bit. From what I was gathering, there was no question that 2012 is inferior to 2010 and perhaps closer to 2011 than originally thought.
But now you put 2012 even above 2010, so I am quite confused (which is not necessarily a bad thing…).
Hi Gilberto
I guess the first thing to say is that my scores are never based on a few barrel samples in London, but always on how the wines taste from barrel – and I’ve been tasting them since before malos (persuaded to taste before malos – I think you learn nothing then!) and since about June/July after malos. Same as every year.
Frankly, 2012 is on a completely different planet to 2011. I’m very happy with the way I’ve scored things – as far as scoring goes. But you are not the only person to tell me that plenty of the London samples were underwhelming – some producers have told me that too 😉
[…] Nanson of Burgundy Report keeps a very good vintage chart that tends to overlap my own impressions fairly well. He has given 2011 a warning marker for […]
Hi Bill,
always interesting to look back at your vintage chart whenever you remind us that it exists! 😉
What I happened to notice this time is that the average of the average scores of the whites is higher than that of the reds. Would you say it’s a matter of personal taste or the fact that recent vintages have been more favourable for whites?
(By the way, the average of the best is basically the same, but that is less significant).
Hi Gilberto
I think that on reflection it’s much easier to make a palatable white wine than a red wine – so generally the worst whites are better than the worst reds – of course great wines of both colours need another level of expertise. Not for nothing is pn called the heartbreak grape, there are no similar names for chardy… 😉
That said there have been some super whites in almost every vintage since 2003 – it’s really just a question of ‘what proportion’…
Cheers!
Bill,
vintage charts are a no win situation for the author, I don’t think anyone would dispute that. Your attempt is as good as any I have seen, but as you say, they don’t account for too much.
never-the-less, having seen a broad spectrum of red wines from the 10 and 12 vintages, I find it hard to believe anyone could rate them equal. 2010 by a fair margin, in my humble opinion. 2012 has it’s place, they will make great drinking over the next two decades, but I cannot see more than a handful of wines being touted as “classic Burgundy” 30 years from now, whereas there are a boat-load of such wines from 2010.
would it be fair of me to assume you have rated 2012 highly because they will have wonderful immediate and mid-term appeal?
cheers, and I will hasten to add this is not a criticism of what i consider to be a truly excellent attempt at an impossible task!!!
Nick / good questions.
This is where the vintage is too complex for the table. The average is the same for 2010 and 2012, for the top wines, but actually I see Côte de Nuits behind 10, but Côte de Beaune ahead – but on average the same – shame on my table!
“2012 highly because they will have wonderful immediate and mid-term appeal?” The reverse. But mainly due to the excellence of the super-concentrated small crop in the hailed areas – to this day I’ve never seen the combination of such concentration, but fresh fruit and yet brilliant energy too, and in wines from Volnay to Beaune. On average (both Côtes) there is an extra concentration and impressiveness to the regional wines of 2012 – hence, why I rated them higher than 2010.
I have some dauvissat-Camus sechet 2006 Chablis recently bought at auction. So far two bottles were delightful but a third started to oxidise as it was drunk. Beware 2006 indeed
Hi Bill, now picking seems to be over, so how about an update of the vintage chart? I mean, we don’t want you to sit on your hands not knowing what to do! 🙂
Good point Lars – I’ll put that on my to-do list 🙂
Vintage charts of which this is the best one I’ve ever encountered are always problematic because Burgundy is problematic with as many exceptions as rules. So when I tasted an 07 Bourchard MP that makes me weep with joy followed by other 07 MPs that are tired and flaccid I just accept that this is the passion I have chosen. So I guess I’ll just have to keep showing up every day to taste, work hard to taste a broad spectrum and choose wisely and then hope to get lucky, because when you do…..