Beaujolais En Primeur – And from a wine merchant to the Queen too.

For a region that has, for too long, been unfairly ignored this seems something of a breakthrough. I well remember the first Burgundy En Primeur that BB&R ran – for the 1996 vintage – I bought two cases.

Those were very different times, BB&R opting out of doing the same for the 1997s as they thought the quality didn’t warrant the effort – nobody would dare to do that today!

But it’s also possible to be critical of their BJ offer:

Only 13 options – on release.

Only one domaine actually from Beaujolais too – all the rest are long-term suppliers to this merchant from the Côte d‘Or.

But you have to start somewhere, and maybe next year they will have a little more imagination!