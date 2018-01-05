Home Page | Diary | 2018 | January | beaujolais en primeur
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

beaujolais en primeur

By billn on January 5, 2018

Beaujolais En Primeur – And from a wine merchant to the Queen too.

For a region that has, for too long, been unfairly ignored this seems something of a breakthrough. I well remember the first Burgundy En Primeur that BB&R ran – for the 1996 vintage – I bought two cases.

Those were very different times, BB&R opting out of doing the same for the 1997s as they thought the quality didn’t warrant the effort – nobody would dare to do that today!

But it’s also possible to be critical of their BJ offer:

Only 13 options – on release.

Only one domaine actually from Beaujolais too – all the rest are long-term suppliers to this merchant from the Côte d‘Or.

But you have to start somewhere, and maybe next year they will have a little more imagination!

Posted in | 1 Response

One response to “beaujolais en primeur”

  1. weawines
    weawines
    January 5, 2018 at 1:25 pm | | Reply

    It’s good. There are many other merchants who promotes Beaujolais more actively!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

%d bloggers like this: