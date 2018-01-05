Beaujolais En Primeur – And from a wine merchant to the Queen too.
For a region that has, for too long, been unfairly ignored this seems something of a breakthrough. I well remember the first Burgundy En Primeur that BB&R ran – for the 1996 vintage – I bought two cases.
Those were very different times, BB&R opting out of doing the same for the 1997s as they thought the quality didn’t warrant the effort – nobody would dare to do that today!
But it’s also possible to be critical of their BJ offer:
Only 13 options – on release.
Only one domaine actually from Beaujolais too – all the rest are long-term suppliers to this merchant from the Côte d‘Or.
But you have to start somewhere, and maybe next year they will have a little more imagination!
One response to “beaujolais en primeur”
It’s good. There are many other merchants who promotes Beaujolais more actively!