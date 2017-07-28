Online today – the June 2017 Burgundy Report
Ten reports covering new and revisited domaines from Chablis to Beaujolais – the latter, a modest tasting of 34 wines from the appellation of Moulin à Vent. Normally, I aim for at least a dozen reports per month in this ‘off-season’ time – but having ‘lost’ my car for 3 weeks, it’s fair to say that the logistics were not on my side in June – but I almost made it 🙂
Particularly nice was the opportunity to visit and taste 15s with Thierry Brouin at Domaine des Lambrays – in his last days at the helm of the domaine (since 1980!) before retirement. Such a great character…
2 responses to “june 2017 burgundy report, now online”
