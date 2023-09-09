75th Chablis Wine Festival – October 21 & 22, 2023

Press Release:

Celebrate the new vintage with the winegrowers of Chablis and Grand Auxerrois!

Organized by the Office du Chablis in partnership with the Bureau Interprofessionnel des Vins de Bourgogne (BIVB) the Chablis Wine Festival is a major event of the year combining discoveries and tastings.

About forty winegrowers from Chablis and Grand Auxerrois will be present all weekend on the boulevard du Docteur Tacussel (in Chablis town centre). Amateurs, connoisseurs, professionals and the general public will be able to taste wines from different appellations and vintages on the stands.

IN THE PROGRAM:

Tastings of wines and also local products, walks, activities, meetings with professionals…

The traditional parade of the Confrérie des Piliers Chablisiens will be held on Sunday morning. Accompanied by the Godfather and Godmother of the 2023 vintage, the President of the Wine Festival, the officials and the “Les Enfants de Chablis” brass band.

