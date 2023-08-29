weekend wines, week 34 2023

Well, that’s settled – my harvest in Beaune starts on Thursday 8th September. Now back to the wines 😉

2014 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Corton-Charlemagne

A fine looking natural cork from Trescases

Oops – but that’s a deep colour – plenty of brown here. The nose is obviously oxidative, slightly caramel too – I have the impression of a ‘very natural’ cider in my glass. A sip tells me it’s obviously oxidised but has a great mineral spine – such a shame. I put my glass in the fridge for a couple of hours – as it’s 35°C in the garden – as I’m sure it will freshen up and probably still be modestly drinkable. I was wrong – no improvement. What a shame. I fully appreciate and applaud why Christine Dubreuil changed to DIAM…

Rebuy – No

1999 Veronique Drouhin, Vosne-Romanée 1er Petits-Monts

This used to be a wine could easily source – I bought two 6-packs from Denis Perret in Beaune – pre-ordered. I do remember them being quite expensive though – the price of a same vintage René Engel grand cru – how things have changed. The first bottles (more than 15 years ago) were fine but with time this wine became thin and uninteresting – time for it to sleep. This the first bottle from my second 6-pack – a good length of unbranded (by the supplier) cork.

Plenty of colour. This nose is direct, linear – you get my drift – but has a silky complexity and intensity. Much better than I remember from more than 10 years ago! In the mouth it’s redolent of the nose – direct, forceful and intense – and with a very impressive middle to finishing flavour. Still with some baby-wine austerity! 1999s continue to surprise me with their quality, yet after nearly 25 years, their unreadiness! This is the first of this purchase (bottle 7!) where I genuinely see the proximity of these vines to Richebourg. Potentially a great 1er – even from Vosne – but I would still be waiting another 4-5 years!

Rebuy – Yes

2021 Gautheron, Chablis Emeraude

My Charlemagne replacement – already many notes for this – I must put something else in the fridge 🙂

2019 Raphael Chopin, Beaujolais-Lantignié La Savoye

Lots of colour. Fresh, crunchy dark fruit – even a little extra floral interest with more air. Chunky, crunchy dark fruit flavour – but never heavy. I love the combination of energy but still intensity – again – never too much. Simply delicious – I only have a couple more – a shame!

Rebuy – Yes

