offer of the day – Angerville 2019

The prices from my usual merchant in Switzerland:

Domaine Marquis d’Angerville (in brackets the prices of the 2018s then the 2016s – I never saw 2017s…)

Volnay 1er Cru 2019 75cl 79.00 (75.00, —)* (Swiss Francs)

Volnay Fremiet 1er Cru 2019 75cl 105.00 (105.00, 105.00)

Volnay Champans 1er Cru 2019 75cl 129.00 (129.00, 129.00)

Volnay Clos des Ducs 1er Cru 2019 75cl 215.00 (198.00, —)

The 2019s available for delivery only at the end of this year. The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 7.7% Swiss purchase tax. What can I say – always aspirational rather than entry-level wines here – and you will have to pay for that. I’m never surprised when the pricing of a top cuvée increases – the others, despite higher pricing, show a remarkable consistency for the region in the last years.

Like this: Like Loading...