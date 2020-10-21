golden hour…

Or in my case – golden 15 minutes!

The Mâconnais was in full, glorious, colour on Monday, but I had zero time to take photos. Yesterday less glorious – more grey – but again no time to take photos.

My last appointment of today was cancelled – he had a sore throat (oups!) – but that meant I was finished at 17h30. And guess what… It was sunny! Though as noted I only had the light for 15 minutes, so here’s a bunch of images from Santenay as you get closer to the border with Chassagne:

