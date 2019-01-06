2017 Red Burgundy Report – the ‘Grands Maisons’

Quite frankly, 2017 is the most complex, the most variable, red wine vintage that I’ve ever tasted.

The 2017 Vintage Grands Maisons Report

In December 2018’s Burgundy Report there are over 440 wines for you to add to the last two months reports – so that’s already more than 1,800 wines from 110+ producers in the October to December 2017 vintage reports.

With the visits for my Chablis 2017 report starting tomorrow (January 2019 Report) and Beaujolais 2017 visits in the February 2019 Report still to come. Nobody else brings you such a wide perspective of Burgundy!

I hope you enjoy – here.

Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...