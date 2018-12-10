Home Page | Big Red Diary | 2018 | December | week 49 weekend wines – 2018 BJ Nouveau, 2017 Chambolle, plus an older one…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

week 49 weekend wines – 2018 BJ Nouveau, 2017 Chambolle, plus an older one…

By billn on December 10, 2018

Well, let me tell you that the Domaine Romy 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau Le Mouflet was that very rare beast – a Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé! This wine was light coloured, transparent, nicely structured and fresh in a way that the best gamay manages to surpass in the vas majority of rosé pinot noirs. It was simply great!
Rebuy – Yes

Then came the 1997 Sylvain Cathiard, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Malconsorts
My last one of these was almost undrinkably bretty, but this starts fabulously with a great and complex mature burgundy nose – so good! After 30 minute, unfortunately, this adds a bit of brett into the mix. A wine that remains drinkable, but much less ‘sniffable’ as it nears its last pours.
Rebuy – No

Lastly the 2017 Bernard et Armelle Rion, Chambolle-Musigny Les Echezeaux
A deep colour for the vintage. The nose is herby but with a very fine fruit and faint flowers too. Big wine, some structure, some herb on the mid-palate complexity too – but what a great depth of fruit as we head into the finish. A wine that softens with air – becoming ever-more friendly. Pretty excellent!
Rebuy – Yes

Posted in | Leave a response

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: