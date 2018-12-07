Home Page | Big Red Diary | 2018 | December | the last days…
the last days…

By billn on December 7, 2018

Well, I’m still pumping out some domaine visit reports, adding them to my 2017 white burgundy report, whilst jogging, whilst making more visits, whilst chasing French garages, whilst picking up hire cars – all the usual stuff!

I’ve about 5-6 more reports to add to complete the full white report – by far my biggest ever with over 40 domaines and well over 600 wines. Oh, and Monday evening should see the return of the scooby – they had to import a part from Belgium – try telling that to a Swiss Subaru dealer – they will just laugh – or cry!
 

It’s that time of year…
Well, hello…
Errr…
Orstax!
Into Romanée St.Vivant
Cellar 1 – Vosne
Cellar 2 – Vosne
Vosne
I see no snow….
Oops – broken only by lifting with 2 fingers!
Taking delivery – Vosne
Wet RSV
Wet Richebourg
Wet Vougeot
Wet Clos de Vougeot
Jadot Clos de Vougeot
Beaune xmas 1
Beaune xmas 2

