weekend wines, week 47 2018

By billn on November 27, 2018

Wow – week 47 done already – where did all that time go? Anyway, two wines that doubly underscore the fabulous utility of less well-known appellations – Savigny white and Ladoix red, anyone?

2016 Serrigny, Savigny-lès-Beaune Blanc
What a little beauty! Fresh, faintly phenolic like a good Chablis, depth and zing like a great Savigny blanc – Did I ever say how much I enjoy Savigny whites? – I probably did! Simply excellent wine – yum!
Rebuy – Yes

2005 G&P Ravaut, Ladoix 1er Le Bois Roussot
The nose is good but a little pinched – it’s not yet lighting my fire. The palate on the other hand is muscular but lithe, silky but profound – the fruit is a dream. This wine is presumably still young as it’s never been better than now – except, maybe, the nose. Simply great wine and a pleasure to drink the bottle dry in one evening!
Rebuy – Yes

2 responses to “weekend wines, week 47 2018”

  1. Christian
    Christian
    November 27, 2018 at 11:55 am | | Reply

    And what about the “Holunder-Beeren Sirup 2018” tasting note, must have been great as well, the bottle seems to be empty 😉

    1. billn
      billn
      November 27, 2018 at 11:58 am | | Reply

      🙂

