both côtes today…

By billn on May 15, 2018


Côte de Nuits vineyard royalty this afternoon…

The weather just got better and better today – until nearly 9pm – when just as I was searching for my running shoes the heavens opened. Maybe I’ll run tomorrow instead, but the forecast isn’t good…
 

Above Meursault…
Montrachet
RC
RC
RC (and a little bird…)
Grand Rue and a grand (lady) dog
Clos de Bèze in flower
Clos des Varoilles…
Clos des Varoilles…
High on the hillside…

