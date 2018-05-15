both côtes today…

By billn on May 15, 2018
Côte de Nuits vineyard royalty this afternoon…
The weather just got better and better today – until nearly 9pm – when just as I was searching for my running shoes the heavens opened. Maybe I’ll run tomorrow instead, but the forecast isn’t good…
Posted in Travels in Burgundy 2018 | Leave a response
All the new stuff
March 2018 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – So, since my October 2017 report, that’s now over 260 domaines covered and over 2,750 wines from the 2016 vintage tasted. Enjoy…
ISSN 1744-1307 | The Burgundy Report | Copyright 1962-2018: Bill Nanson