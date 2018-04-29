Home Page | Diary | 2018 | April | saturday afternoon on the hill of corton
saturday afternoon on the hill of corton

By billn on April 29, 2018

The morning was wet – but about 2pm we had a weather window – so why not a couple of hours above Aloxe and Ladoix?
 

Le Poppy…
Les Languettes
Le Corton
Leroy – Renardes
Corton Le Rognet
And why not? A garden in Bressandes!

  1. jonwyand
    April 30, 2018 at 10:50 am | | Reply

    Hi Bill, I just had a sudden attack of nostalgia ! Thank you for those. Seeing a lot of Lalou “super posts” these days :-).

