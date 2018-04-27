quiet apprehension!

I visited Chablis today – still 22°C but with a cooler wind. April almost brought a new record here – a daytime temperature of 31°C, but more impressive, one night of 20°C. But all change just now…
Yesterday evening into this morning brought 2°C, and both Monday and Tuesday nights to come are forecast at 0°C.
In the grand crus – Les Clos mainly – not only have some domaines already prepared candles – just in-case – others have made tents to protect their vines from the cold. There are two separate plots in Les Clos – both at the bottom of the hill (the candles likewise) with the same silver-grey tent material. Fingers crossed for next week!
First, this week’s trilogy:
Then a little Chablis from today: