quiet apprehension!

I visited Chablis today – still 22°C but with a cooler wind. April almost brought a new record here – a daytime temperature of 31°C, but more impressive, one night of 20°C. But all change just now…

Yesterday evening into this morning brought 2°C, and both Monday and Tuesday nights to come are forecast at 0°C.

In the grand crus – Les Clos mainly – not only have some domaines already prepared candles – just in-case – others have made tents to protect their vines from the cold. There are two separate plots in Les Clos – both at the bottom of the hill (the candles likewise) with the same silver-grey tent material. Fingers crossed for next week!

First, this week’s trilogy:





Chambertin St.Amour Valmur

Candles are deployed 1 Candles are deployed 2 Or perhaps tents? The tents from above Work doesn’t stop in Les Clos Wild orchid in the vineyard… Chablis cherries Baby Les Clos Life and death in Les Clos How thick is that?! Valmur!

Then a little Chablis from today: