Home Page | Diary | 2018 | April | my week (so far)…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

my week (so far)…

By billn on April 24, 2018

This week is a great mix; yesterday les Aligoteurs were showing their wares in Flagey-Echézeaux – almost 50 domaines – I’m ashamed to say that I only tasted the wines of 27 domaines – but that was already nearly 4 hours and almost 80 wines worth – after which my palate said ‘STOP!’ Seemingly there had been too much talking! The weather was cooler and quite wet – the 16°C was actually perfect for tasting aligoté in tents though – it would have been much too warm over the weekend!

Today and tomorrow it’s Gevrey-Chambertin – continuing my Latricières-Chambertin quest for the April report – getting closer to 50 different Latricières tasted! Thursday sees a dip into Mâcon territory and then Friday an excursion to Chablis. The weather is a little cooler – about 20°C but the sun is still shining, as you can see from the images…
 

Chambertin, today
Over Mazoyères towards the Route Nationale
Leroy, Latricières
Duroché Latricières
Just starting to open – Beaune’s perfume street…
Yesterday’s Aligoteurs
Aligoteur, Laurent Fournier in action
Bret’s cuvée Japonais

Posted in | Leave a response

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: