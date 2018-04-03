Home Page | Diary | 2018 | April | last week’s icymi
By billn on April 3, 2018

A few interesting things I spotted of the course of last week:

  1. Domaine Olivier Merlin: Corinne and Olivier Merlin’s 15 hectare domaine with vines in the Mâconnais and Moulin à Vent has new personnel. Sons Paul and Theo Merlin, both winemakers, have joined their parents – their first vintage will be 2018.
  2. Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux: By Jamie Goode. I might already say ‘risen’ rather than rising, but all good(e)!
  3. Domaine François Gaunoux: By Ed Zimmerman (in Forbes). Really an iconoclastic domaine with very impressive wines – despite zero oak – just let them breathe. Profiled in these pages last year.
  4. When London goes mad – Burgundy Week: By Jancis Robinson.

 

