grands jours – 1er jour

Most of Beaune decamped to Chablis today – sometimes with blue sky, other times with heavy rain and hail – just like in the Côte de Beaune yesterday.

Two years ago we enjoyed 26°C during this tasting- and the wines quickly became too warm. There was no worry about that today – temperatures were about 10°C. A big thumbs-up for the tasting glasses here – decent sized things from Schott-Zwiesel – I approved! Anyway I sought out a dozen names that I’ve never tasted or visited before, took lunch in Au Fils du Zinc and then tasted some Irancy. A good day. Tomorrow tastings in Santenay and Beaune!



