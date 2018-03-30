another 2006 – mugnier’s nuits 1er clos de la marechale

2006 JF Mugnier, Nuits St.Georges 1er Clos de la Maréchale

​What a rubbish cork – so spongy that the worm of the corkscrew pulls right up through the middle – at least I could put a straw down the middle!

Deep dark fruit on the nose though modest in intensity – aeration adds width and a little more redness to the fruit, eventually a suggestion of creaminess too. Wide, a little tannin, more layered and structured flavour than the 06 Monthelie, with licorice in a direct and slightly saline finish. A good but recalcitrant wine – it showed better when young, and I’ve no reason to think that it won’t show better in the future too. Like the last 06, probably better to look at other vintages right now…

Rebuy – Yes

