week 7 2018 – my weekend wines

I got home from Beaujolais late on Thursday. On Friday we went to meet with friends who stay in Mürren for a few days each year. I havent skied for nearly 3 years, and given Friday’s rain at 1,600 meters, not to mention the slushy snow and poor visibility, Friday definitely wasn’t going to be my much anticipated return! Still, it’s always good to meet up with friends, and the first wine, the Santenay, we drank in the resort on together on Friday evening. Saturday and Sunday we were at home, as usual, before I left, once-more, for Beaujolais early on Monday morning.

2010 Capuano-Ferreri, Santenay 1er La Comme

I’ve never come across this producer before.

A rather round nose, edged with a little vanilla. Similar in the mouth, glossy, a little fat to the texture – some sweetness of fruit. The flavours are a little oaked here too. A round wine, nothing exceptional or worth a search – but quite okay.

Rebuy – No

2016 Marcel Lapierre, Morgon Cuvée MMXVI

This is the cuvée without sulfur – you can have with or without…

Ooh – what a deep and interesting nose – wide too, practically cushioned, textured dark fruit. This is really a mouth-filler, round and powerful with beautiful texture. Melting, mouth-watering, approachable flavour – simply a wow wine. Bravo.

Rebuy – Yes

2007 Chézeaux/Ponsot, Griotte-Chambertin

The last vintage with cork seals.

A hint of toasty reduction and lots of sous-bois, dried leaves and even a hint of mushroom. All those things visible on the palate too – but frankly, despite a little attractive sweetness of flavour, this wine is a pale shadow of the Lapierre which it follows – now that’s a turn-up! This wine needs at least 2 hours of aeration, after which the nose is open, supple and sweetly fruited. Likewise the palate fills out, adds depth of flavour – there’s lots of sweet fruit now – and frankly the last two glasses are absolutely delicious. Not better than the Lapierre, but really super wine all the same.

Rebuy – Yes

2008 David Clark, Côte de Nuits Villages

Perhaps a bottle too far – but we needed another glass. Like how the Griotte started after the Lapierre, this was a pale shadow of the last glass of the Griotte (as it should be!). The nose had good volume and shape, though its sweetness was certainly augmented by a little barrel vanilla. In the mouth, relatively modest but clean (apart from the oak) and sweet flavours. Probably better than the Santenay, but whilst still young, it was well behind in third place from these last three bottles.

Rebuy – Maybe



