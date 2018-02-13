week 6 2018 – my weekend wines

A great start and middle, then…

2012 Le Grappin, Savigny-lès-Beaune

Hmm – high tones, dark fruit and a fine width of aroma. This wine fills the mouth with freshness and dark sour cherry fruit – it’s mouth-wateringly delicious and that’s before it adds another creamy dimension in the mid and finishing flavours. Pure, intense, fine textured and getting better and better with aeration – absolutely delicious. 2-3 years really add an extra something to Mr Neilson’s wines!

Rebuy – Yes

2016 Chateau Thivin, Brouilly Reverdon

Such a deep colour after the Savigny. A deep, dark, fresh mineral impression to the nose – very inviting. Fresh, a depth of earthy cherry flavour that’s both direct and beautifully textured. Such a delicious baby wine!

Rebuy – Yes

1990 Michel Juillot, Corton-Perrières

The cork comes out relatively easily – therein the problem – this pale coloured wine was completely oxidised. Poured away…