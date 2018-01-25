gilles bouton’s 2006 blagny sous le puits

Much of red Blagny has been replanted with chardonnay and in so doing becomes either Puligny or Meursault 1er cru – in the case of this wine a Puligny 1er – a wine that can sell at nearly twice the price of the red, not to mention be cropped at higher yield – so that’s a double win for the white! Blagny still has some fans, such as Benjamin Leroux, who is doing his bit to hold onto the label – there are not many – here’s another from Gilles Bouton:

​

2006 Gilles Bouton, Blagny 1er Sous le Puits

Medium, medium-plus colour, starting to show a little age. The nose, likewise, has the first hints of a sweet caramel maturity and that comes through on the palate too. It’s a nice and fresh width of flavour over the palate too – slowly melting red-fruited flavour over the tongue. The first hints of maturity but still a young wine – a tasty though not particularly distinguished wine.

Rebuy – Maybe