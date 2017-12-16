Home Page | Diary | 2017 | December | a perfect saturday…
a perfect saturday…

By billn on December 16, 2017

Almost a perfect Saturday – breakfast taken watching the passers-by in Place Carnot, a wander around the market, then a little typing followed by lunch. The afternoon saw a jaunt around Maranges, Le Rochepot and Chassagne-Montrachet – dodging the rain-showers. The evening with some Puligny Referts and Vosne Beaux Monts – plus finally something good on Netflix!

Enjoy yours too!
 

Maranges
Maranges
Maranges
Maranges
Maranges
Maranges
Le Rochepot
Chassagne-Montrachet
Chassagne-Montrachet Clos des Caillerets
Chassagne-Montrachet’s bus stop – my most favourite bus stop!!!

  1. Jerry Hey
    December 17, 2017 at 12:52 am | | Reply

    Bill – I really enjoy your photos. Thanks for keeping me connected to one of my favorite spots in the world.

