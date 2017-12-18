Back home in Switzerland and it’s snowing – I cleared the snow from the driveway this morning, but it’s already white again – maybe it’s better to find something for lunch!

1993 Lafarge, Volnay Vendanges Selectionée

A spongy cork that didn’t come out in one piece – rather two – but the second part came out cleanly. Bought direct from this merchant a long time ago! The nose is decadently sweet, tending to soy with dark, macerating plum below. Mouth-filling, a little leather and silk but really a multi-dimensional wine that finishes with a long, slow wave of intense, delicious flavour. I’m torn – on its own this could be enough for lunch!

Rebuy – Yes