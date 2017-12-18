Home Page | Diary | 2017 | December | 1993 lafarge volnay
1993 lafarge volnay

By billn on December 18, 2017


Back home in Switzerland and it’s snowing – I cleared the snow from the driveway this morning, but it’s already white again – maybe it’s better to find something for lunch!

A spongy cork that didn’t come out in one piece – rather two – but the second part came out cleanly. Bought direct from this merchant a long time ago! The nose is decadently sweet, tending to soy with dark, macerating plum below. Mouth-filling, a little leather and silk but really a multi-dimensional wine that finishes with a long, slow wave of intense, delicious flavour. I’m torn – on its own this could be enough for lunch!
Rebuy – Yes

