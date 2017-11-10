Really, so many of the visits in the last days were to savour – and these last days have been a blend of white and red (predominantly) domaines. I have 5 more ‘whites’ – the last – next week, but mainly I will be moving my focus to the Côte de Nuits for the rest of November – before December’s ‘Grands Maisons.’ My many thanks to those that hosted me…
Burgundy Reports!
All the new stuff
September 2017 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – All you could possibly want to know about the 2017 vintage, plus a look, 20 years on, at 1997 reds. Finally a look at the appellation of St.Véran and almost 90 of its wines 🙂
One response to “week 44’s ‘rogues’ gallery”
Could have been fun with a little note on “Who is Who” on the pictures.