Wandering around Saint Aubin at mid-day today – a few spots of rain punctuating bursts of sun. That was before the heavier showers – even a few small hailstones ~13h30 in Beaune. It was much cooler but dry in the evening – we will probably get a frost – so a quick (ish!) 30 minutes jog. I strained a calf during the week – makes participating in the Beaune half-marathon, in 2 weeks, something of a long-shot!
One response to “st.aubin before the showers…”
Nice photos as usual, thanks Bill ! The views from Dent du Chien vividly remind of a super walk up there almost a year ago, including meeting petit chiens of chasseurs 😉 . On a separate note you remind me how much I’ve enjoyed the wines of Domaine Larue albeit a good while ago now – must address that. Cheers.