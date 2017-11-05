Home Page | Diary | 2017 | November | st.aubin before the showers…
st.aubin before the showers…

By billn on November 5, 2017

Wandering around Saint Aubin at mid-day today – a few spots of rain punctuating bursts of sun. That was before the heavier showers – even a few small hailstones ~13h30 in Beaune. It was much cooler but dry in the evening – we will probably get a frost – so a quick (ish!) 30 minutes jog. I strained a calf during the week – makes participating in the Beaune half-marathon, in 2 weeks, something of a long-shot!
 

The St.Aubin vines on the hillside above Gamay
From Dents du Chien looking back to St.Aubin
From Dents du Chien looking towards Chassagne

One response to “st.aubin before the showers…”

  1. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    November 6, 2017 at 9:30 am | | Reply

    Nice photos as usual, thanks Bill ! The views from Dent du Chien vividly remind of a super walk up there almost a year ago, including meeting petit chiens of chasseurs 😉 . On a separate note you remind me how much I’ve enjoyed the wines of Domaine Larue albeit a good while ago now – must address that. Cheers.

