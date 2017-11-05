st.aubin before the showers…

Wandering around Saint Aubin at mid-day today – a few spots of rain punctuating bursts of sun. That was before the heavier showers – even a few small hailstones ~13h30 in Beaune. It was much cooler but dry in the evening – we will probably get a frost – so a quick (ish!) 30 minutes jog. I strained a calf during the week – makes participating in the Beaune half-marathon, in 2 weeks, something of a long-shot!





The St.Aubin vines on the hillside above Gamay From Dents du Chien looking back to St.Aubin From Dents du Chien looking towards Chassagne