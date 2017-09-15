Home Page | Diary | 2017 | September | 2017 harvest – 15 september
2017 harvest – 15 september

By billn on September 15, 2017


Nuits St.Georges – almost a double rainbow 5 minutes later…

Today was more like April – despite a dry forecast – the showers came blustery and sometimes heavy. There was even hail at lunchtime at Gevrey rail-station – but the localised nature of these squalls seems to have completely missed the Route des Grands Crus. A quick coffee in Gevrey (with Huguette!) and then we took the vineyard road as far as Vosne-Romanée before the route nationale back to Beaune.

Yesterday there was almost no-one in the vines – there weren’t many today, but first we met a small team from Henri Rebourseau who were picking Mazis-Chambertin. A little further down the road, on the other side were a team from Pierre Damoy who were bringing in some Chapelle-Chambertin. Further down the hillside in Charmes-Chambertin was another team – but I decided not to slide down the wet grass bank to ask who!
 

Post harvest washing in Beaune (AF Gros)
Huguette in Gevrey-Chambertin
Team Rebourseau in Mazis-Chambertin
Rebourseau’s Mazis-Chambertin
Team Damoy in Chapelle-Chambertin
Damoy’s Chapelle-Chambertin

Approaching the invisible boundary with Morey St.Denis there was the smallest team I’ve seen – two people! – in Latricières-Chambertin – from Chantal Remy in Morey. They said that they would probably be finishing their harvest on Sunday. The team seemed to be mainly cleaning at Domaine Ponsot – apparently they will finish in a little less than one week – they are still waiting for the maturity in Monts Luisants and their Clos de la Roche. At Taupenot-Merme are close to finishing their harvest, a little aligoté passing over the triage table was one of their last vineyards to be picked.

Onwards towards Vosne-Romanée and up a side ‘street’ a team was getting involved in some Echézeaux picking – this was Domaine Grivot – and they have at least another 5 days of harvesting to go. Then onwards through the rainbow back to Beaune!
 

Domaine Remy’s Latricières-Chambertin…
Aligoté triage chez Taupenot-Merme…
Echézeaux
Team Grivot in Echézeaux
Team Grivot in Echézeaux
Team Grivot in Echézeaux

And for a little fun – do you want to see how much work Thibault Liger-Belair’s team put into their Richebourg? Hand-destemming every grape…

    Thibault-Liger Richebourg…hand destemming every grape! We use optical units for this on Pinot Noir
    for select blocks and clonal blocks in Sonoma Coast plus separate field cluster selections

