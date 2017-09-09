2017 harvest – 09 september



After 5 days of being steeped in grape-juice!

There really is a lot of colour coming out of the grapes this year – there’s a much more disgusting view of my hands, but I can’t hold a camera and press the button at the same time – lucky you! The ultimate was 2015 when my hands looked like I had a long-term smoking habit after just 3 days – but 2017 is not far behind – and still more than I remember being the case in 2005. I’ve been told that the level on phenolics/anthocyanins was a record in 2015, so it’s pretty high in this vintage – evidenced by the deep colour coming through in tanks that have macerated only two days…

A band of rain came through about 5am today, but you’d be forgiven for not noticing in Beaune at 8am – as it was practically dry. Rain, not heavy, but consistent waited until closer to 11am to properly set in – thankfully the afternoon became brighter nd brighter – we even ended up with a little sun. Our pickers were in Chorey today – poor them – heavy clay in the soil here and not many stones – their boots must have got bigger and bigger – caked with mud as the rain made its mark. We had both colours of Chorey today – starting with roughly a tonne of chardonnay – planted by Sylvain Pitiot where previously pinot was in the ground – he liked the look of the clay there – was his reasoning. The vines are now about 25 years old and the grapes were good. Then came our marathon – Chorey red – we have over two hectares – which filled the rest of today and probably will fill all of tomorrow too!

Lunch, as every day so-far, was delicious. I brought along a 1978 Pierre Boillot (the father-in-law of François Mikulski) Meursault-Charmes which did indeed charm us with its truffly nose, but at least compared to the 1976 – the last bottle of mine drunk during my last harvest, I think – it was a direct and less open and giving palate, good flavours but with no weight and no caress. Super wine in super condition for its age and I’m only being harsh in the context of that great benchmark!

Tonight a few bottles with a certain Australian winemaker who is visiting Pommard – hopefully I’ll still make tomorrow’s 09h30 start time!



