2017 harvest – 06 september



Our tumble-drier in action!

Today, like yesterday, started for us with Savigny Blanc Les Vergelesses – this time from the upper parcel. Also like yesterday, our tumble-drier (above) was the bottle-neck in our process. Once it was full the press programme lasts 2.5 hours – so we can triage some more, but then those grapes have wait for the press to finish – oh, and be emptied! Yesterday we did a little Corton before finishing the last of our white – today we were more patient and finished the white first. A great result – mainly leaves to triage and the occasional bunch with a bit of oïdium. Including all that fell through our vibrating table, we had only 25kg of ‘waste’ from almost 2 tonnes of fruit – it was that clean. And like yesterday, it was delicious.

Whilst waiting for the press we tasted the two cuvées from yesterday, and the Corton, already pink, is wow – for grape-juice, anyway – just a beautiful line of fine acidity despite the weight of flavour – or mainly sugar! Note, yesterday I didn’t listen properly – there isn’t more bourbe (sediment) in the whites this year – the opposite – there’s actually very little, so the tanks won’t need much time to settle before being moved into barrel

The last of the Vergelesses was placed in our press in time for lunch. Pernand blanc, St.Joseph and a little bottle from me as homage to our Corton yesterday; Jadot’s 1993 Domaine Corton Pougets. Despite the cork breaking in two the wine was fine. The nose got better and better in the glass, with detail, complexity, purity and all-round fabulousness – really something! In the mouth a little narrow, direct and intense – good but hardly a giving wine at this stage. So a nose to die for and a palate still to wait for, but for all that a great bottle.

After lunch we had about 4 hours worth of Savigny villages – an old-vine parcel, but a big one – nearly 1 hectare. No oïdium, rather rare porriture – mainly leaves! There’s plenty of juice at this stage and I’ve certainly seen smaller grapes, but the amount of sugar, the viscosity of the juice is impressive. There’s no rain forecast before Saturday and with more and more of the Côte de Nuits starting their harvest before that rain, there’s time for the grapes to shrink – just a little. Still, I sense finer acidity at this stage than in either 2015 or 2016. Let’s see.

Tomorrow there will be more Savigny and then some Beaune villages – it’s a great team here too!



