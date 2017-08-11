mid-week, back in the saddle



Getting back into the swing of things:

2015 Louis Max, Rully Les Plantenays

Well, there’s something of creme brulee nose here – attractive, yet I’m now anticipating plenty of oak. The palate retains a freshness and deliciousness, despite some padding – an oak augmentation to plenty of lemony action. I don’t think I’d want to take two glasses in a row, but I’m very happy with the one!

Rebuy – No

2010 Raveneau, Chablis 1er Butteaux

Not really stony like the the 2012, rather the nose has a cushioned depth of fresh lemon. The attack is the first impression, backed-up by a richness and silkiness of texture and concentration – hand in hand. The mid-palate just melts over your tongue in absolutely delicious fashion. Certainly mineral and beautifully proportioned in the finish. Magnificent 1er cru…

Rebuy – Yes

1993 Domaine des Héritiers Louis Jadot, Beaune 1er Boucherottes

I don’t know many bottled Boucherottes – I’ve seen this, there’s Le Grappin and (I think) AF Gros, and…

A good, strong cork despite being quite wine-soaked. Good colour – ie plenty of depth but no browning. The nose is tarry, slowly adding floral components, before slowly adding deeper, dark fruit references. The palate is, likewise, a tarry affair but with fine dark cherry fruit. The complexion is fresh, with a growing intensity but is also very silky. Truth be told, this is still a very young wine, but I’ve no problem refreshing the glass. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes