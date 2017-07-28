a few wines chez domaine tortochot

I visited chez Tortochot in June, but putting everything together for my June report I see that there isn’t really enough content for its own published page – so here you go. Chantal wasn’t at the domaine so Beatrice took us through a couple of 16s in barrel then a small but perfectly formed group of 2015s.

Beatrice on 2016: “It’s a good vintage, the grapes were good when harvested, though it was a modest quantity – we lost 40%. But the wines show volume, intensity and energy.”

So two 2016 from barrel for a quick look, first up Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Champerrier Vieilles-Vignes (the oldest vines of the domaine – from 1920) which showed faint reduction and faint malo – normally this is bottled in November. Next came their Mazis-Chambertin from a 0.4 hectare plot, a wine which was equally unwilling to be tasted but did show a little extra salinity.

Then some 2015s:

35% yield-loss here in this vintage as the grapes were small – so not much juice.

2015 Gevrey-Chambertin Les Corvées

Nearly 0.9 hectares worth owned by the domaine.

A little peppery red fruit aroma. Beautiful shape and fine texture, waves of red flavour. There’s a little tannic spice and texture as you reach the finish. But super.

2015 Morey St. Denis 1er Cuvée Renaissance

From two parcels totalling about 0.46 hectares – usually a lighter cuvée here as the vines are from the Chambolle side of the appellation; Clos Baulet and the Clos des Ormes

Modest colour. It’s a modest nose too. Redder fruit style with a good and growing intensity. Relatively tannic, but a wine that belies its colour for sure. The nose slowly expanding in the glass.

2015 Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Les Champeaux

From a little over 0.8 hectares of east-facing vines.

Deeper colour. Here is a fine and intense red fruit with a little spice too. Lots of volume in the mouth, lots of energy too – a super intensity showing waves of finishing flavour. This is a baby – wait 3 years – but there’s super purity of fruit here. Excellent…