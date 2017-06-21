offer of the day – raveneau 2015

Silly prices? Perhaps, though they are directly in-line with name villages, 1ers and GC wines from noted Côte d’Or producers – though I did pay 50-something euros for 2010 Butteaux in Au Fils du Zinc a couple of weeks ago! That said, I so rarely see an offer, so here you go:

Domaine Raveneau 2015 – Chablis

Chablis 2015 75cl 54.00 Swiss francs*

Chablis Montée-de-Tonnerre 2015 75cl 108.00

Chablis Butteaux 2015 75cl 108.00

Chablis Valmur 2015 75cl 238.00

Chablis Les Clos 2015 75cl very limited, price on application!

*price includes delivery, but not (yet!) the 8% Swiss VAT (tax)