cold weather but nevertheless – rosé!

The last week has really been a change in direction for the weather. Despite pronouncements from Beaujolais yesterday that “At this stage, 2017 is the second sunniest year since 1980 – just behind 2011” it’s just as equally stormy/showery and cool there as it is in Beaune. Much of this week has seen 10°C, punctuated by heavy downpours of rain. Actually this is great for the vineyards as they have started showing the first signs of thirst – much of June has been 30°C or above – and this has had a knock-on for the ideas of harvesting. Flowering suggested a harvest date close to the 10th of September, but the hot weather in June had pushed that towards ‘the first days of September.’ The forecast remains changeable though getting warmer next week – a combination of 30° and humidity will not be welcomed – let’s see!

Still today I availed myself of a rosé and a damn fine rosé at that. I consider the best gamay rosés to be superior to the best pinot rosés – at least those that see malo, anyway. Here’s a great example.

2016 Mischief & Mayhem, Côteaux Bourguignone, Rosé

The label tells me 100% gamay noir from near Saint Amour. This has stainless-steel elevage, was bottled in March, and saw only a partial malo…

Very faintly perfumed, with a little aromatic weight not overt but very attractive. Really there’s plenty of volume in the mouth but without distracting weight. Lovely width and freshness with a great texture. It seems the perfect combination of freshness, delicacy but texture too. Probably as good a rosé as you will find…

Rebuy – Yes