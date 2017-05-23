I had a 14h30 appointment after lunch so got there early – 14h20 – just as well, I finally crawled into my car at 20h50. Apparently the police were not yet looking for me! I’ve a full programme tomorrow – hopefully I can make all the appointments…
Burgundy Reports!
2015 Reds & Whites
One response to “held hostage by a beaujolais producer”
Joséphine-à-Table is a fun place to eat. Seems popular too, if the packed tables on the day we ate there are anything to go by. The house reds appear to come from Roger Lassarat, which itself is a pretty good reccmmendation for the place.