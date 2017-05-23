Home Page | Diary | 2017 | May | held hostage by a beaujolais producer
held hostage by a beaujolais producer

By billn on May 23, 2017

Two visits today, in La Chapelle de Guinchay, not far from Saint Amour – so lunch was there – some pics above.

I had a 14h30 appointment after lunch so got there early – 14h20 – just as well, I finally crawled into my car at 20h50. Apparently the police were not yet looking for me! I’ve a full programme tomorrow – hopefully I can make all the appointments…

  1. Mike Harper
    Mike Harper
    May 26, 2017 at 7:50 pm | | Reply

    Joséphine-à-Table is a fun place to eat. Seems popular too, if the packed tables on the day we ate there are anything to go by. The house reds appear to come from Roger Lassarat, which itself is a pretty good reccmmendation for the place.

