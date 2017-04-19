weekend wines – week 15 2017

I’m late getting these out – what with moving apartment and-all!

2014 Rebourgeon-Mure, Bourgogne Chardonnay

Only a very faint yellow colour. The nose has freshness and equally modest flashes of citrus. In the mouth there’s fine direction and energy – indeed almost getting to mouth-puckering – but not quite. If the sun is shining, and you want something fresh, modestly proportioned but with a little bite – oh, and modestly priced – this is for you. Enjoyed!

Rebuy – Yes

2013 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Beaune 1er Montrevenots

I love both this producer and this vineyard – so this was always going to be a slam-dunk. Great fresh fruit – but with a certain aromatic depth. In the mouth there’s a little acid bite – but certainly not damaging – and a fine cherry fruit of textured depth. Actually there’s a certain extra depth here that also reminds me of this producer’s Ile des Vergelesses – that’s a compliment! Really lovely wine!

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Santini Frères, Beaujolais Villages

Sometimes it is absolutely clear, even before you start, that some things can’t go wrong; 2015 Beaujolais, nice packaging and a litre bottle to boot! It does exactly what it says on the label – big wine with energy and tasty fruit – actually a slightly meaty side to this fruit – but for this label there’s nothing to detract from another pour. Great weekend drinking!

Rebuy – Yes