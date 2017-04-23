Home Page | Diary | 2017 | April | a little sunday morning beaune…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

a little sunday morning beaune…

By billn on April 23, 2017

A little remparts and the town centre – quick mobile phone snaps…
 

Posted in | 1 Response

One response to “a little sunday morning beaune…”

  1. musignymike@gmail.com
    musignymike@gmail.com
    April 23, 2017 at 9:06 pm | | Reply

    Great shots! I imagine it hasn’t changed much since I was there 50 years ago!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?