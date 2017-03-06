By billn on March 6, 2017
Now that’s kind of cool!
By Fernando Beteta – see here*
*Note: Just a small Drion/Drouhin problem with some labels…
Definitely art ! Perhaps they could paint the posts at the end of each row to match up, that would be useful. Like they mark the footpaths. Then do the whole of the Côte d’Or. Then we’d all know where we were 🙂 !
One response to “interactive map of chablis les clos”
