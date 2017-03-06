Home Page | Diary | 2017 | March | interactive map of chablis les clos
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

interactive map of chablis les clos

By billn on March 6, 2017

Now that’s kind of cool!

By Fernando Beteta – see here*

*Note: Just a small Drion/Drouhin problem with some labels…

Posted in | 1 Response

One response to “interactive map of chablis les clos”

  1. jonwyand
    jonwyand
    March 6, 2017 at 12:43 pm | | Reply

    Definitely art ! Perhaps they could paint the posts at the end of each row to match up, that would be useful. Like they mark the footpaths. Then do the whole of the Côte d’Or. Then we’d all know where we were 🙂 !

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?