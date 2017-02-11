Home Page | Diary | 2017 | February | a few beaujolais views from last week…
a few beaujolais views from last week…

By billn on February 11, 2017

Proud mum!
Fleurie
A Fleurie hen
Fleurie
Moulin à Vent
Moulin à Vent
Yum!
Buffavent
Moulin à Vent
Fleurie

2 responses to “a few beaujolais views from last week…”

  1. Mike Golub
    Mike Golub
    February 11, 2017 at 9:23 pm | | Reply

    Great Shots!!! And how were the wines?

  2. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    February 12, 2017 at 8:42 pm | | Reply

    Mike, I’ll second guess Bill by saying:- a) visits still to be completed i.e give the guy a chance; and b) “read the report idc” 🙂

