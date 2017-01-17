I thought I’d add a little Chablis Les Clos in today’s late afternoon sunshine to help ease these prices through 🙂
Captioned: “And wasn’t last weeks 2014 Clos de Tart cheap!”
Domaine Robert Groffier
Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2015 75cl 38.00 (Swiss Francs*)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Seuvrées 2015 75cl 79.00
Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Hauts Doix 2015 75cl 146.00
Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Sentiers 2015 75cl 158.00
Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Amoureuses 2015 75cl 349.00
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2015 75cl 349.00
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2015 75cl 378.00
Domaine de l’Arlot
Nuits-Saint-Georges Mont des Oiseaux 1er Cru 2015 75cl 59.00
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot 1er Cru 2015 75cl 79.00
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2015 75cl 79.00
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2015 75cl 109.00
Romanée Saint Vivant Grand Cru 2015 75cl 445.00
This really IS 2015 for you, and will it all sell? Well probably the most expensive will sell, but I have my doubts about the full ranges. Clearly the end for the traditional enthusiasts’ RSVs and even Amoureuses seems to be at hand, but if I may offer just one piece of advice – 38 swiss franc bourgognes? Just say no!
*Note that 8% sales tax is also due, but delivery cost is included…
6 responses to “offer of the day – groffier & arlot 2015”
Nosebleed heights of a crazy market.
Burgundy prices are getting out of hand as is USA in which vineyard designate Pinot noir has a price
of $50+/bottle and they are nothing more than fruit bombs and even more if they are reviewed by
prominent reviewers!
Any thoughts about Leroy Bourgogne at $45.
Well, it’s always easy to make out Leroy as a ‘special case’ – probably too easy!
I do remember buying their 1996 Bourgogne for £15/$22 – and I still have 3 or 4 which will drink well even now. That was expensive at the time, though to have only doubled in price the last 20 years is rather modest. Of-course it’s a negoce wine, vs the Groffier which is a domaine wine.
Personally I still try to reject the view that $35-50 for a bourgogne should be the new reality – you can get many great wines from other places for that money…
My guess is that at the lower end of the range is where the local retailers are having their higher (relative) margins. So that the 38 francs for a Bourgogne is mostly the retailer’s responsibility.
Good advice, Bill!
I have said it many times and I’ll say it one more time: with these crazy prices, why don’t you guys go and have a look in the Côte Chalonnaise. You’ll find plenty of nice red Bourgogne level wine at € 8 – € 10 a bottle – I rest my case. And then, when you have almost filled your car boot, buy some village wine at around € 12 – € 18. Need I say more?