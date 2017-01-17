offer of the day – groffier & arlot 2015



I thought I’d add a little Chablis Les Clos in today’s late afternoon sunshine to help ease these prices through 🙂

Captioned: “And wasn’t last weeks 2014 Clos de Tart cheap!”

Domaine Robert Groffier

Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2015 75cl 38.00 (Swiss Francs*)

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Seuvrées 2015 75cl 79.00

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Hauts Doix 2015 75cl 146.00

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Sentiers 2015 75cl 158.00

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Amoureuses 2015 75cl 349.00

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2015 75cl 349.00

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2015 75cl 378.00

Domaine de l’Arlot

Nuits-Saint-Georges Mont des Oiseaux 1er Cru 2015 75cl 59.00

Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot 1er Cru 2015 75cl 79.00

Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2015 75cl 79.00

Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2015 75cl 109.00

Romanée Saint Vivant Grand Cru 2015 75cl 445.00

This really IS 2015 for you, and will it all sell? Well probably the most expensive will sell, but I have my doubts about the full ranges. Clearly the end for the traditional enthusiasts’ RSVs and even Amoureuses seems to be at hand, but if I may offer just one piece of advice – 38 swiss franc bourgognes? Just say no!