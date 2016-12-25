Home Page | Diary | 2016 | December | it’s christmas
it’s christmas

By billn on December 25, 2016


 A Christmas Nativity – spotted whilst out and about, yesterday…

Wishing all avid readers and occasional passers-by – a very happy Christmas from the robot that makes these pages!
Bestest
Bill

  1. bmcq
    December 25, 2016 at 4:55 pm | | Reply

    Merry Christmas to you, Bill and may the coming New Year bring you wines of mystery and intrigue!

