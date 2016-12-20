blind wine birthdays…

I’ve been quite occupied with report writing for the last couple of weeks – but December’s is coming on well – so I’m taking a break to type something that’s over 2 weeks-old. The 50th birthday of a friend, held in Beaune. Plenty of wine, all served blind – it was also the last day before my virus hit – I was a doubly lucky boy!

White wine 1. Aromatic freshness with some weight behind. In the mouth this has quite some ripe, round fruit. Silky, long and mineral in the finish – lovely. Tasty wine that might benefit from a lick more of acidity, I guess 2011. But very nice:

2010 Jacqueson Rully 1er La Pucelle (Magnum)

White wine 2. Finer with more aromatic freshness, depth and a little toast. Cool, complex, faintly saline with long, long flavour and super intensity. Perfectly fresh – Bravo. I guessed 2007 Puligny.

2005 Chavy-Chouet, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Folatières (Magnum)

White wine 3. (Decanted) Despite an older colour, this has the freshest nose, with a lovely yellow citrus. In the mouth it’s bright, fresh, intense – clearly some age here – a hint of salted-toffee in the brilliant length finish. Just a top wine with a beautiful shape. I guessed 2004 Charlemagne.

2004 JM Pillot, Chevalier-Montrachet (Magnum)

Red wine 1. Round, quite a floral nose adding a little herb. Fine dark-red fruit, oaky impression but mineral with good drive through the middle and an even tastier mid-length finish. Some modest maturity here but I have no reference points. I guess maybe something Swiss (Oops!)

2009 Jean-Marc Bouley, Pommard Petits Noizons

Red wine 2. More sous bois, maybe a little whole-cluster on this nose. In the mouth there’s much more energy, complexity, good intensity and less impression of oak. I like this very much – there is super dimension of flavour. Excellent. I guess that it’s Gevrey and a grand cru.

2006 Hudelot-Noellat, Clos de Vougeot

Red wine 3. A warm nose of sous-bois. Ooh – this is super-silky, intense yet wide with a flavour of sweet plum. Long and I think this lovely. I guess 1991 from Morey St.Denis.

1999 Cocquard-Loison-Fleurot, Clos de la Roche

Red wine 4. A deep nose with some sous-bois and herb – slowly a faint oak too – over time, much less faint. Supple, great texture but there is still some young tannin. Fresh dark fruit. Gevrey? the oak seems young, the nose a little older – so I guess 2009.

2007 Denis Mortet, Gevrey-Chambertin En Champs

Red wine 5. A modest but wide and complex nose that gains in intensity – some depth of sous-bois here. Big in the mouth, with great intensity, depth of flavour and a little wood flavour – but long! Still some tannin in the finish here, a super-long finish. Great wine. I guess 1999 and grand cru.

1991 Albert Morot, Beaune Teurons (Magnum!)

Red wine 6. Deep colour. A big, bright, floral nose with really great dark fruit – though a little extracted perhaps. Supple, quite young flavour with just a modest texture of tannin. Young, long, super and very drinkable, indeed delicious. I guess 2009.

2009 Sylvain Pataille, Marsannay Clos du Roy

Red wine 7. The nose is deep and showing more maturity – yet fresh and fine too.Lots of flavour dimension and energy here – still some tannin too. Faintly salted in the finish. Tasty wine but I think I’ve stopped guessing (or at least writing my guesses!) by now!

2005 Camus, Charmes-Chmabertin!

Red wine 8. Ohh, here is an oldie – I’m going to guess straight away that it’s a 1966 (our host is 50!). The colour is pale and the nose is of a warm smoke. There’s plenty of acidity here and an orange zest impression. A narrow but still attractive (not to everyone!) wine.For what it turns out to be, it’s in great shape!

1966 Valentin Bouchotte, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Hautes-Jarrons

A fun evening, great people and a great selection of wines!