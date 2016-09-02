offer of the day – leroy…

Or maybe that should be offer of the millennium?

It would set you back a mere $43,400 for one each of these wines – a little over $800 as an average bottle price – clearly a bagatelle for some, though on the other hand, probably enough to fit wells and sanitation to a number of sub-Saharan villages. You pays your money…

Red Burgundy

2013 Domaine Leroy Clos Vougeot Grand Cru (750ml) $2,375.00 (US Dollars)

2013 Domaine Leroy Clos de la Roche Grand Cru (750ml) $2,650.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $555.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $555.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru (750ml) $2,800.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,700.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots Du Milieu 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00

2013 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaumonts 1er Cru (750ml) $975.00

2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Aux Genevrieres (750ml) $825.00

2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaux Monts VV 1er Cru (750ml) $1,375.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Latricieres Chambertin Grand Cru (750ml) $1,950.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $550.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $850.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) Qty3 $580.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $800.00

2010 Maison Leroy Cote de Beaune Villages A.C. (750ml) $130.00

2009 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00

2009 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,950.00

2009 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $825.00

2009 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Rouge (750ml) $63.00

2009 Maison Leroy Gevrey Chambertin A.C. (750ml) $405.00

2009 Maison Leroy Pernand Vergelesses A.C. (750ml) $155.00

2009 Maison Leroy Santenay A.C. (750ml) $100.00

2009 Maison Leroy Vosne Romanee A.C. (750ml) $425.00

2007 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00

2006 Maison Leroy Pommard 1er Cru (750ml) $510.00

2005 Maison Leroy Beaune Belissand 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Charmes 1er Cru (750ml) $650.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Fremieres (750ml) $650.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots (750ml) $425.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $725.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $725.00

2000 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $400.00

1996 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots (750ml) $765.00

1995 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $440.00

White Burgundy

2011 Domaine Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) Qty17 $95.00

2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses Clous (750ml) $645.00

2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) $2,016.00

2011 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml)$65.00

2011 Maison Leroy Meursault Blagny 1er Cru (750ml) $162.00

2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,100.00

2010 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru (750ml) $240.00

2009 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $185.00

2009 Maison Leroy Meursault Perrieres 1er Cru (750ml) $330.00

2009 Maison Leroy Puligny Montrachet Sous le Puits 1er Cru (750ml) $255.00

2008 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Les Embrazees 1er Cru (750ml) $270.00

2007 Domaine Leroy Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru (750ml) $2,350.00

2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $600.00

2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,025.00

1983 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $400.00