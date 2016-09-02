offer of the day – leroy…

Or maybe that should be offer of the millennium?
It would set you back a mere $43,400 for one each of these wines – a little over $800 as an average bottle price – clearly a bagatelle for some, though on the other hand, probably enough to fit wells and sanitation to a number of sub-Saharan villages. You pays your money…
Red Burgundy
2013 Domaine Leroy Clos Vougeot Grand Cru (750ml) $2,375.00 (US Dollars)
2013 Domaine Leroy Clos de la Roche Grand Cru (750ml) $2,650.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $555.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $555.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru (750ml) $2,800.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,700.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots Du Milieu 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00
2013 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaumonts 1er Cru (750ml) $975.00
2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Aux Genevrieres (750ml) $825.00
2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaux Monts VV 1er Cru (750ml) $1,375.00
2011 Domaine Leroy Latricieres Chambertin Grand Cru (750ml) $1,950.00
2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $550.00
2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $850.00
2011 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) Qty3 $580.00
2011 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $800.00
2010 Maison Leroy Cote de Beaune Villages A.C. (750ml) $130.00
2009 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00
2009 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,950.00
2009 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $825.00
2009 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Rouge (750ml) $63.00
2009 Maison Leroy Gevrey Chambertin A.C. (750ml) $405.00
2009 Maison Leroy Pernand Vergelesses A.C. (750ml) $155.00
2009 Maison Leroy Santenay A.C. (750ml) $100.00
2009 Maison Leroy Vosne Romanee A.C. (750ml) $425.00
2007 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00
2006 Maison Leroy Pommard 1er Cru (750ml) $510.00
2005 Maison Leroy Beaune Belissand 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Charmes 1er Cru (750ml) $650.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Fremieres (750ml) $650.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots (750ml) $425.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $725.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $725.00
2000 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $400.00
1996 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots (750ml) $765.00
1995 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $440.00
White Burgundy
2011 Domaine Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) Qty17 $95.00
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses Clous (750ml) $645.00
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) $2,016.00
2011 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml)$65.00
2011 Maison Leroy Meursault Blagny 1er Cru (750ml) $162.00
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,100.00
2010 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru (750ml) $240.00
2009 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $185.00
2009 Maison Leroy Meursault Perrieres 1er Cru (750ml) $330.00
2009 Maison Leroy Puligny Montrachet Sous le Puits 1er Cru (750ml) $255.00
2008 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Les Embrazees 1er Cru (750ml) $270.00
2007 Domaine Leroy Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru (750ml) $2,350.00
2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $600.00
2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,025.00
1983 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $400.00
9 responses to “offer of the day – leroy…”
Are you sure ?
Domaine d’Auvenay Bourgogne Aligote : $2,016.00 ?????
Whilst I’m pretty sure that it must be typo – in the case of Leroy I always expect the unexpected. It is anyway accurate based on the offer in my inbox…
Are these cellar-door prices or from a Swiss or American retailer?
From a retailer. If they had been in Switzerland, the prices would have been in swiss francs 🙂
Last year I was lucky to buy a couple of Domaine Leroy 2012 Beaumounts for under $500 each which I thought was pretty dear at the time for a 1er Cru.
I thought the 1999 savigny narbantons that I bought on release, also pretty dear – it was the same price as Engel’s Grands Echezeaux 99 – £40 in bond – remember those days? In this offer the Narbantons is 12 times more expensive than that 99!
The dilemma would be deciding which wines to designate as your weekday wines 🙂
Hmm, not enough bottles there to last you two months!
I have great demand on Domaine Leroy, pls contact with me at kobemok@vip.163.com