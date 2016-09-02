Home Page | Diary | 2016 | September | offer of the day – leroy…
offer of the day – leroy…

By billn on September 2, 2016

Or maybe that should be offer of the millennium?

It would set you back a mere $43,400 for one each of these wines – a little over $800 as an average bottle price – clearly a bagatelle for some, though on the other hand, probably enough to fit wells and sanitation to a number of sub-Saharan villages. You pays your money…

Red Burgundy
2013 Domaine Leroy Clos Vougeot Grand Cru (750ml) $2,375.00  (US Dollars)
2013 Domaine Leroy Clos de la Roche Grand Cru (750ml) $2,650.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $555.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $555.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru (750ml) $2,800.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,700.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots Du Milieu 1er Cru (750ml) $925.00 
2013 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaumonts 1er Cru (750ml) $975.00 

2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Aux Genevrieres (750ml) $825.00 
2012 Domaine Leroy Vosne Romanee Les Beaux Monts VV 1er Cru (750ml) $1,375.00

2011 Domaine Leroy Latricieres Chambertin Grand Cru (750ml) $1,950.00 
2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $550.00 
2011 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $850.00 
2011 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) Qty3 $580.00 
2011 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $800.00 

2010 Maison Leroy Cote de Beaune Villages A.C. (750ml) $130.00

2009 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Lavieres A.C. (750ml) $555.00 
2009 Domaine Leroy Romanee St Vivant Grand Cru (750ml) $2,950.00 
2009 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $825.00 

2009 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Rouge (750ml) $63.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Gevrey Chambertin A.C. (750ml) $405.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Pernand Vergelesses A.C. (750ml) $155.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Santenay A.C. (750ml) $100.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Vosne Romanee A.C. (750ml) $425.00 

2007 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00

2006 Maison Leroy Pommard 1er Cru (750ml) $510.00

2005 Maison Leroy Beaune Belissand 1er Cru (750ml) $425.00 

2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Charmes 1er Cru (750ml) $650.00 
2000 Domaine Leroy Chambolle Musigny Les Fremieres (750ml) $650.00 
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Allots (750ml) $425.00 
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Bas de Combe (750ml) $725.00 
2000 Domaine Leroy Nuits St Georges Aux Boudots 1er Cru (750ml) $725.00 
2000 Domaine Leroy Pommard Les Vignots (750ml) $400.00 

1996 Domaine Leroy Volnay Santenots (750ml) $765.00

1995 Domaine Leroy Savigny Les Beaune Les Narbantons 1er Cru (750ml) $440.00 

White Burgundy
2011 Domaine Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) Qty17 $95.00 
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses Clous (750ml) $645.00 
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml) $2,016.00 
2011 Maison Leroy Bourgogne Aligote A.C. (750ml)$65.00 
2011 Maison Leroy Meursault Blagny 1er Cru (750ml) $162.00 
2011 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,100.00

2010 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru (750ml) $240.00

2009 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $185.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Meursault Perrieres 1er Cru (750ml) $330.00 
2009 Maison Leroy Puligny Montrachet Sous le Puits 1er Cru (750ml) $255.00

2008 Maison Leroy Chassagne Montrachet Les Embrazees 1er Cru (750ml) $270.00 

2007 Domaine Leroy Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru (750ml) $2,350.00

2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $600.00 
2002 Domaine d’Auvenay Lalou Bize-Leroy Meursault Les Narvaux A.C. (750ml) $1,025.00 

1983 Maison Leroy Auxey Duresses A.C. (750ml) $400.00

Posted in | 9 Responses

9 responses to “offer of the day – leroy…”

  Antoine Delobette
    Antoine Delobette
    September 2, 2016 at 3:03 pm | | Reply

    Are you sure ?

    Domaine d’Auvenay Bourgogne Aligote : $2,016.00 ?????

    billn
      billn
      September 2, 2016 at 3:11 pm | | Reply

      Whilst I’m pretty sure that it must be typo – in the case of Leroy I always expect the unexpected. It is anyway accurate based on the offer in my inbox…

  Fernando de Luna
    Fernando de Luna
    September 2, 2016 at 5:41 pm | | Reply

    Are these cellar-door prices or from a Swiss or American retailer?

    billn
      billn
      September 2, 2016 at 7:11 pm | | Reply

      From a retailer. If they had been in Switzerland, the prices would have been in swiss francs 🙂

  Paul Grbich
    Paul Grbich
    September 2, 2016 at 11:30 pm | | Reply

    Last year I was lucky to buy a couple of Domaine Leroy 2012 Beaumounts for under $500 each which I thought was pretty dear at the time for a 1er Cru.

    billn
      billn
      September 3, 2016 at 9:46 am | | Reply

      I thought the 1999 savigny narbantons that I bought on release, also pretty dear – it was the same price as Engel’s Grands Echezeaux 99 – £40 in bond – remember those days? In this offer the Narbantons is 12 times more expensive than that 99!

  Stephen Dowd
    Stephen Dowd
    September 3, 2016 at 2:35 am | | Reply

    The dilemma would be deciding which wines to designate as your weekday wines 🙂

    billn
      billn
      September 3, 2016 at 9:47 am | | Reply

      Hmm, not enough bottles there to last you two months!

  kobe
    kobe
    May 7, 2017 at 11:48 am | | Reply

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?