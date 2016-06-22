weekend wines from week 24…

Just a couple of modest ones to start with then another where I didn’t take a photo – slapped wrists!

A good set this weekend!

1999 Gilles Remoriquet, Vosne-Romanée 1er Au Dessus des Malconsorts

Deep colour. The nose is fresh, if a little meaty with macerating plum fruit. In the mouth this is fresh and still with a modest structure. It feels great in the mouth and has plenty of flavour complexity – tasty flavour too. It could certainly have more delicacy, but then so few 99s show that. Relatively large-scaled and tasty, and given Gilles pricing, what’s not to love!

Rebuy – Yes

1999 Dujac, Morey St.Denis

The colour is a dead-ringer for the 99 Remoriquet, though this nose is a little less attractive – it’s much more herb-driven. Unlike the nose, there is fine sweetness and complexity of fruit on the palate – it’s quite large-scaled wine, also like the Remoriquet. I like the vibrancy and freshness of the structured delivery – darkly-fruited. Despite the nose I think this very good indeed – yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2000 Vougeraie, Vougeot 1er Les Cras

Hmm – this smells very nice – some floral references that nicely lift a slightly cooked but generous fruit. A more cushioned palate than either of the 99s, but not at the expense of freshness. I find a nicely layered delivery of fruit here and it holds well in the finish too. Also a very yum wine, and not just the most accessible but also the tastiest of this trio today. Super!

Rebuy – Yes