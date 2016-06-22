Home Page | Diary | 2016 | June | weekend wines from week 24…
weekend wines from week 24…

By billn on June 22, 2016

Just a couple of modest ones to start with then another where I didn’t take a photo – slapped wrists!
A good set this weekend!

1999 Gilles Remoriquet, Vosne-Romanée 1er Au Dessus des Malconsorts
Deep colour. The nose is fresh, if a little meaty with macerating plum fruit. In the mouth this is fresh and still with a modest structure. It feels great in the mouth and has plenty of flavour complexity – tasty flavour too. It could certainly have more delicacy, but then so few 99s show that. Relatively large-scaled and tasty, and given Gilles pricing, what’s not to love!
Rebuy – Yes

1999 Dujac, Morey St.Denis
The colour is a dead-ringer for the 99 Remoriquet, though this nose is a little less attractive – it’s much more herb-driven. Unlike the nose, there is fine sweetness and complexity of fruit on the palate – it’s quite large-scaled wine, also like the Remoriquet. I like the vibrancy and freshness of the structured delivery – darkly-fruited. Despite the nose I think this very good indeed – yum!
Rebuy – Yes

2000 Vougeraie, Vougeot 1er Les Cras
Hmm – this smells very nice – some floral references that nicely lift a slightly cooked but generous fruit. A more cushioned palate than either of the 99s, but not at the expense of freshness. I find a nicely layered delivery of fruit here and it holds well in the finish too. Also a very yum wine, and not just the most accessible but also the tastiest of this trio today. Super!
Rebuy – Yes

    Jmbmburg
    January 4, 2017 at 6:17 am | | Reply

    Bill, I just had the 2001 Dujac Morey St. Denis. Terrific wine, less herbs and more fruit than your 99. Loved it the second day as well.

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?