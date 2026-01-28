Jadot – Picamelot – a Press Release…

‘Maison Louis Jadot and Maison Louis Picamelot announce a new chapter in their history, founded on a shared vision of Burgundy, the richness of its terroirs, and its heritage. On the eve of its centenary, Maison Louis Picamelot has decided to partner with an iconic Burgundy winemaker whose strength and long-term vision will ensure the continuity and growth of the House.’

Thomas Seiter, President of Maison Louis Jadot:

“This partnership is a natural fit with our long-term vision: to preserve the identity of Burgundy’s iconic houses, respecting their history and terroirs, to nurture their expertise, and to ensure their sustainable development. Maison Louis Picamelot is a leading name in Crémant de Bourgogne, and we are delighted to welcome it to the Louis Jadot family.”

