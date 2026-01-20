Weekend drinking…
2012 des Croix, Beaune 1er Les Grèves
A cork that easily snaps in 2 with the waiter’s friend, but the centimetre that remains on the neck is well enough lodged that the ah-so doesn’t move it down – it was easily removed.
Ooh! Deep, dark and a little, attractively, dirty – it does get cleaner and tedder – cushioned even – but those first notes were still very attractive. Mouth-filling, cushioned, enveloping flavour – and the hallmark of the vintage: clarity and delineation of the flavours – just as I hoped. And, today it’s quite open too – time to start testing some other 2012s!! Really super…
Rebuy – Yes