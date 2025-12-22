2021 Domaine de Bellene, Nuits St.Georges Vielles-Vignes
Red wax-topped, DIAM10 sealed…
Plenty of colour. Hmm. A nose of slightly reductive depth – muscular at the base – I have to say, it’s rather sexy… Wide over the palate, subtly cushioned with some sweetness of very well-integrated, slightly creamy-toasty oak. And then just holding. For such a youngster, this is so very, very drinkable. A few hours and the reduction is gone. I find this type of aromatic very attractive, but if you prefer to avoid it, decant – it will only take a few minutes to depart…
Rebuy – Yes
de Bellene 2021 Nuits St.Georges
Update 23.12.2025(22.12.2025)
2021 Domaine de Bellene, Nuits St.Georges Vielles-Vignes